Burnham says ‘clear’ Russia meddled in Brexit vote

LONDON

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham gives an tv interview following his meeting with the German Chancellor in Berlin on October 8, 2026 . (AFP FilePhoto)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Oct. 12 that it was “clear” Russia had interfered in the U.K.’s bitter 2016 Brexit referendum, renewing claims of meddling by Moscow.



Burnham said he inquired about Russian involvement in the divisive ballot, in which Britons voted by a narrow margin to leave the European Union, when he became prime minister in July.



“I asked the question coming to Downing Street: ‘Was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia?’ And I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham told the Rest is Politics podcast broadcast on Oct. 12.



A U.K. parliamentary committee said in 2020 it could not confirm Russian meddling in the Brexit vote but criticized the Conservatives in power at the time for failing to probe possible interference.



Junior Foreign Minister Stephen Doughty alleged to LBC radio on Oct. 12 that Russia “attempted” to interfere in the vote but had “not succeeded.”



Burnham also said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had told him that Germany’s far-right opposition party AfD, “is clearly linked to Russia, funded, I believe.”



“There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics,” said Burnham.



He said Britain should “help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies.”



Later on Oct. 12, Burnham was set to address parliament and urge MPs to seek a new deal and closer ties with the European Union, reopening the divisive Brexit debate which has been politically taboo since Britain officially left the EU in 2020.