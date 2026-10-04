Bosnia votes as wartime ethnic divisions dominate

SARAJEVO

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Bosnians headed to the polls on Oct. 4 in a general election dominated by ethnic divisions stemming from the 1990s conflict, choosing new leadership across a complex multi-tier system established under the 1995 Dayton peace agreement.



The central contest focuses on the three-member tripartite presidency split between Bosniak, Serb and Croat representatives, with competing political factions presenting opposing visions over national unity, regional autonomy and ethnic representation.



The US-brokered Dayton accord ended the 1992-1995 war by dividing the country into two semi-autonomous entities, the Serb-run Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation, connected by a weak central government.



In Republika Srpska, former entity president Milorad Dodik remains a dominant political figure despite receiving a six-year ban from the presidency following a conviction for overstepping powers. Dodik delivered separatist rhetoric during his party's final campaign rally, calling Bosnia an impossible state. Opposition candidate Branko Blanusa is challenging Dodik-backed candidate Savo Minic for the entity presidency.



In the Muslim-Croat federation, incumbent Bosniak presidency member Denis Becirovic campaigned on advancing European Union and NATO integration, while Croat parties demanded electoral changes to secure greater representation in selecting their member of the presidency.



Technical complications delayed voting across dozens of polling stations as election authorities introduced biometric identification and ballot scanners for the first time nationwide. Polls close at 7:00 p.m., with preliminary results expected late Sunday.