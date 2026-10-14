Bolat reports progress on customs union update

BRUSSELS

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat spoke at the Türkiye-EU Business Summit in Brussels on Oct. 13. (AA Photo)

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said Türkiye and the European Union have made progress on parts of a customs union update, while Ankara continues to seek inclusion in the bloc’s industrial plans.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Bolat said talks were advancing on e-commerce, public procurement, investment and agriculture.

The EU Council has yet to authorize formal modernization negotiations, he said, citing the stance of some member states.

“We are moving forward issue by issue,” he said.

Technical talks on a bilateral public procurement agreement have begun, he added.

Bolat said Ankara was seeking changes to the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act to address restrictions affecting automotive investment and electric vehicles.

The European Parliament and EU Council have yet to decide on the proposal, including its “Made in EU” requirements.

At the Türkiye-EU Business Summit on Oct. 13, he called for a “Made with Europe” approach that includes Türkiye as an equal partner and protects production ties.

He said concerns over imports from third countries should not lead to excluding trusted partners.

Bolat said bilateral trade reached $233 billion in 2025, including $62 billion in automotive trade.

At a separate dialogue with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the two sides announced the removal of a barrier involving Türkiye’s TAREKS import controls.

They also agreed to advance implementation of mutual recognition arrangements for trusted traders and begin technical work on recognizing each other’s electronic signatures.

Bolat met Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot on Oct. 14 to discuss raising bilateral trade to $15 billion and expanding investment ties.

The next bilateral Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting is expected in Brussels in 2027.