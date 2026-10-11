ASELSAN tests drone interception system in Türkiye

ASELSAN tests drone interception system in Türkiye

ANKARA
ASELSAN tests drone interception system in Türkiye

AA Photo

Turkish defense company ASELSAN demonstrated its GÖKALP drone interception system at its Oğulbey Technology Base, using an interceptor drone to destroy a target in midair.

The domestically developed system uses radar and electro-optical equipment to detect hostile drones and interceptor drones to neutralize them autonomously. Its vehicle-integrated design provides a fully mobile and cost-effective defense against unmanned aircraft, ASELSAN said in a post on NSosyal.

During the demonstration, an AURA radar detected the target drone. The DRONEDEF system's command-and-control software then transmitted real-time data to a GÖKALP E1 interceptor drone, which struck the target directly and destroyed it in midair.

The demonstration showed the system's components could operate together and intercept a target under field conditions, ASELSAN said.

 

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