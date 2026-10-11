ASELSAN tests drone interception system in Türkiye

AA Photo
Turkish defense company ASELSAN demonstrated its GÖKALP drone interception system at its Oğulbey Technology Base, using an interceptor drone to destroy a target in midair.
The domestically developed system uses radar and electro-optical equipment to detect hostile drones and interceptor drones to neutralize them autonomously. Its vehicle-integrated design provides a fully mobile and cost-effective defense against unmanned aircraft, ASELSAN said in a post on NSosyal.
During the demonstration, an AURA radar detected the target drone. The DRONEDEF system's command-and-control software then transmitted real-time data to a GÖKALP E1 interceptor drone, which struck the target directly and destroyed it in midair.
The demonstration showed the system's components could operate together and intercept a target under field conditions, ASELSAN said.