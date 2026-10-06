Aselsan secures new contracts for Steel Dome

ANKARA

Aselsan has signed contracts worth 2.46 billion euros with Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) to supply hybrid air defense systems, the company announced on Oct. 5.

The agreements, disclosed to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), mark the company’s largest contract announcement to date. No delivery schedule was released.

The latest package brings the combined value of four SSB air defense contract announcements this year to about 5.72 billion euros.

A separate 1.23 billion euro agreement with Roketsan for air defense components takes the total to nearly 7 billion euros.

Aselsan chief executive Ahmet Akyol said continued mass production was strengthening Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defense network.

Steel Dome is designed to integrate systems including Korkut, Hisar and Siper with radars and command-and-control units to counter threats at different altitudes and ranges.

Aselsan supplies the Hakim command-and-control system, designed to coordinate these elements.

The company also unveiled its Gökbağı communications satellite project at the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya on Oct. 5.

Known internationally as Astralink, the planned low Earth orbit network is intended to provide communications services for military, government and civilian users.

Akyol told Anadolu Agency that Aselsan had designed the project “from the chip level up” and planned to begin launching the first satellites within the next few years.

He said the company had also developed ground receivers that track satellites electronically without mechanically moving their antennas, drawing on its experience with active electronically scanned array technology.

Aselsan is also exhibiting the synthetic aperture radar payload for the Göktürk-3 satellite, designed to capture high-resolution images of Earth’s surface through cloud cover.

Akyol said the company was investing in facilities for its space activities at its Oğulbey campus.