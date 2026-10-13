Antalya State Symphony Orchestra opens season

ANTALYA

The orchestra will present concerts at the Atatürk Cultural Center every Friday at 8:30 pm.

The Antalya State Symphony Orchestra (ADSO), affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Fine Arts, will present a diverse program of world premieres, special performances and orchestral works during the 2026-2027 season.



ADSO Director Utku Kapcı told state-run Anadolu Agency that the orchestra opened the season with a performance of German composer Carl Orff’s world-famous work “Carmina Burana.”



Noting the value of the concerts and artists featured in the new season, Kapcı said the orchestra would present around 25 concerts at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) every Friday at 8:30 p.m.



The orchestra will also organize special events for major gatherings, including the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the International Astronautical Congress and COP31. Several concerts will also be presented as part of the Culture Road Festival.



The new repertoire will feature several works being performed by the orchestra for the first time. “We will perform ‘Nasreddin Hodja Suite’ for the first time. After many years, we will perform the film music composed by our teacher Muammer Sun for the film ‘Kurtuluş.’ We also want to present selected excerpts as part of our Atatürk Commemoration Concert. On Oct. 16, we will hold the world premiere of İlyas Mirzayev’s Violin Concerto,” Kapcı said.



The orchestra will hold several special events, including an Atatürk Commemoration Concert on Nov. 13, an İsmet İnönü Commemoration Concert on Dec. 18 and a New Year’s Special Concert on Dec. 25.



The Antalya Children’s Choir will also perform for the third time on April 23.



The season-ending concert will take place on May 28, 2027, in the setting of the ancient Aspendos Theater. The orchestra will conclude the season with “Beethoven Now,” conducted by Aleksey Igudesman.



Emphasizing the orchestra’s efforts to contribute to Antalya’s cultural life, Kapcı said he was pleased with the growing audience interest.



“Our concert occupancy rates were between 40 and 50 percent in 2024. We have been gaining momentum. We ended last season with occupancy rates of 80 to 90 percent. Many of our concerts sold out days in advance. We expect the same level of interest this season,” he said.