Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

  • May 04 2020 17:08:19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on May 4 denied allegations that Turkish forces had harassed a helicopter carrying Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos over the Aegean Sea.

"Any harassment of the helicopter carrying Greece’s national defense minister on board is out of the question," said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

Aksoy went on to say Turkish fighter aircraft had merely carried out a routine aircraft identification over the Aegean.

"Dramatizing routine flights so as to sow tension is not to Greece’s benefit," he added.

"Instead, these issues should be taken up within the process of confidence-building measures launched between the defense ministries of both countries," he urged.

WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister

Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister  

The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves are adequate to meet short-term needs, the treasury and finance minister has said, highlighting that its gross reserves stood at $53 billion as of April 24.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 