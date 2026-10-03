Ancient wall dating back 2,500 years unearthed at Blaundos

UŞAK

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Blaundos in western Türkiye have uncovered the remains of a 250-meter-long wall surrounding the North Temple, revealing new evidence about the religious and urban life of the settlement during the Hellenistic period.

The wall formed the temenos, a sacred enclosure reserved for religious use and separated from the city’s public and social spaces. Archaeologists also uncovered water channels inside the enclosure that supplied water to the temple.

Ilhan Çavuş, director of the Uşak Museum and head of excavations at Blaundos, said the team had fully exposed the wall during this year’s work.

“We uncovered the 250-meter-long temenos wall, built approximately 2,500 years ago. At the same time, we exposed the water channels inside the temenos wall that supplied water to the temple,” Çavuş said.

The North Temple itself is believed to be around 1,900 years old, meaning the surrounding wall predates the existing temple by several centuries. Excavations at the temple, which began last year and continued this year, have revealed much of its foundations.

Researchers also excavated parts of the temenos floor and continued toward the naos, the inner section of the temple. Çavuş explained that the temenos wall served to distinguish the sacred area from the city’s social spaces. Everything within the enclosure was regarded as sacred and associated with the deity or deities worshipped at the temple.

Blaundos, located in Uşak’s Ulubey district, is believed to have been established by Macedonian soldiers who came to Anatolia during Alexander the Great’s campaigns. The settlement is therefore also known as a “garrison city.” Over time, civilian settlement expanded and religious structures such as the North Temple emerged.

The ancient city has a naturally fortified appearance, with deep valleys formed by the Ulubey Canyon surrounding it on three sides and a single entrance providing access.

Excavations at Blaundos have been ongoing since 2018 under the direction of the Uşak Museum as part of Türkiye’s Heritage for the Future project, which supports archaeological research and conservation at heritage sites.

The site contains remains from different periods of occupation. Among the latest discoveries were Roman-era coins found in the North Temple. Çavuş said the coins may have been offerings left by worshippers along with their prayers and wishes.

The North Temple is located about 200 meters from the city’s main entrance, while restored ancient aqueducts can be seen roughly 500 meters from the entrance.

Yavuz Çakar, Uşak’s provincial culture and tourism director, said Blaundos attracts around 350,000 domestic and international visitors each year, adding that ongoing archaeological work contributes to the site’s tourism potential.