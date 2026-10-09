AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid

ANKARA

Representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Oct. 8 discussed the composition of a planned parliamentary commission overseeing efforts to advance what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

The meeting at parliament focused on the latest developments in the process, the work of a monitoring body chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and steps to be taken following the adoption of a relevant framework law in early August.

The AKP delegation shared its views on the proposed commission’s size and structure with DEM Party representatives, though no final decision has been made on the number of members, according to Turkish media.

AKP’s vice chair Efkan Ala, spokesman Ömer Çelik and parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler attended the meeting. The DEM Party delegation included lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, prominent figures in delegations that have held talks with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is expected to meet with representatives of political parties in the coming days to discuss the planned Monitoring and Liaison Commission, including its membership and how parties represented in parliament will participate.

The commission’s final composition is expected to be determined after consultations with political parties.

Launched in late 2024, the anti-terror bid stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of PKK. In case all the weapons are laid down and the disarmament process is completed, the framework law will take effect and postpone legal procedures against certain members of the terror group for five to 10 years.