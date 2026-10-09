AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid

AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid

ANKARA
AKP, DEM Party discuss oversight body for anti-terror bid

Representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Oct. 8 discussed the composition of a planned parliamentary commission overseeing efforts to advance what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

The meeting at parliament focused on the latest developments in the process, the work of a monitoring body chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and steps to be taken following the adoption of a relevant framework law in early August.

The AKP delegation shared its views on the proposed commission’s size and structure with DEM Party representatives, though no final decision has been made on the number of members, according to Turkish media.

AKP’s vice chair Efkan Ala, spokesman Ömer Çelik and parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler attended the meeting. The DEM Party delegation included lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, prominent figures in delegations that have held talks with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is expected to meet with representatives of political parties in the coming days to discuss the planned Monitoring and Liaison Commission, including its membership and how parties represented in parliament will participate.

The commission’s final composition is expected to be determined after consultations with political parties.

Launched in late 2024, the anti-terror bid stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of PKK. In case all the weapons are laid down and the disarmament process is completed, the framework law will take effect and postpone legal procedures against certain members of the terror group for five to 10 years.

anti terror,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments
LATEST NEWS

  1. New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

    New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

  2. Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

    Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

  3. Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

    Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

  4. Erdoğan says int’l system is ‘severely wounded’ over Gaza

    Erdoğan says int’l system is ‘severely wounded’ over Gaza

  5. Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

    Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest
Recommended
Parties unite on gun control, online violence to prevent school attacks

Parties unite on gun control, online violence to prevent school attacks
Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems
3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges
Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout
Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal
WORLD Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has gained the support of Augusto Cury, the third-place candidate in Brazil's presidential election, bolstering his chances against incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
ECONOMY New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

New bill sets conditions for fund investor payments

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) submitted a nine-article bill to parliament on Oct. 9 setting rules for fund liquidations and allowing advances of up to 1 million Turkish Liras to eligible investors.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿