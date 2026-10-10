AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

ANKARA
AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik on Oct. 10 condemned attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia that killed three people and injured 36 others, describing them as unacceptable threats to regional security.


"We strongly condemn the attacks on the airports in Riyadh and Abha," Çelik said in a social media post.


"These acts of terrorism directly targeting regional peace, security and stability are unacceptable," he added.


Çelik offered condolences to Saudi Arabia and the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.


He said Türkiye would continue to oppose acts of terrorism threatening regional peace and security under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership.


Saudi authorities said the attacks targeted Abha International Airport in the south and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Oct. 6 and 7.


Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which involved missiles and drones.


Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes on Oct. 9, calling for an immediate halt to attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure.

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