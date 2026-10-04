AI needs safety layers like nuclear plants: Ex-OpenAI engineer

NEW YORK

There have been numerous reports about AI agents going rogue.

Another former OpenAI employee has added his voice to a chorus of frantic calls to make AI safe, saying the industry must mimic the aviation or nuclear power sectors with their layers of safeguards to avoid disaster.



In an article published in The Atlantic Magazine, David Robinson echoed warnings from inside and outside the AI world that its agents are being developed so fast and becoming so smart they could soon elude control and conceivably wipe out humanity.



Robinson said alarming incidents reported since the start of the summer — in which AI agents slipped out of their controlled spaces and went rogue to attack a variety of targets — show the industry is not taking safety nearly seriously enough as it sprints to develop faster and more powerful artificial intelligence capabilities.



Robinson says he worked at OpenAI for three-and-a-half years and was among the longest-tenured employees at the company.



The mistakes revealed recently are typical because of "the speed and flexibility with which people operate," Robinson wrote.



He added: "An environment where things like this can happen is no place to grow artificial minds that could be smarter than we are and that might not do what we want them to."



He argued that cutting-edge AI labs need to operate like the aviation or the nuclear industry with layers of redundant safeguards and careful planning "so that the occasional and inevitable human error does not open a door to disaster."