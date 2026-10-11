‘Afife’ ballet returns to the stage after 28 years

ISTANBUL

Twenty-eight years after its premiere, a modern ballet depicting the turbulent life of Turkish theater pioneer Afife Jale has returned to the stage at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The production was staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) and brings to the stage the life of Jale, who became the first Muslim Turkish woman to perform on stage despite the restrictions of the period.



First staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet at the same venue in 1998, the work has been revived in a new production by IDOB.

With music by Turgay Erdener and a libretto and choreography by Beyhan Murphy, the ballet uses a dramatic narrative to recount Jale’s final days at Bakırköy Mental Hospital before her death. Under the supervision of caregivers, she recalls four distinct periods of her past before dying in the arms of her first love, Ziya.

Four dancers, each represented by a different color, portray separate stages of the artist’s life. İlke Kodal plays Afife, while Berin Günay performs as “Golden Afife,” Gizem Atik Tuncay as “Red Afife,” Deniz Kılınç Tunçeli as “Purple Afife” and Berfu Elmas as “Silver Afife.”

Jale’s inner circle comes to life through Berkay Günay as her cousin and first love, Ziya; Batur Büklü as her husband, Selahattin Pınar; Zuhal Karaca as actress Elisa Binemeciyen; and Emre Karaca, Ahmet Şahin, and Taner Güngör as the caregiver figures known as the “Three Shadows.”

Under the baton of conductor İbrahim Yazıcı, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra brings the performance to life, complemented by Efter Tunç’s set design, Bahar Korçan’s costumes, Cem Yılmazer’s lighting and video design by Aisha Hajiyeva.

The ballet will continue its run at the AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Oct. 14, 15, 17 and 29 as part of the season program.