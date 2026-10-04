ADOB to enrich repertoire with Turkish works, new projects

ANKARA

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) is preparing to meet audiences in the 2026-2027 season with a repertoire ranging from Mozart and Puccini to works by Turkish composers and modern dance productions.

ADOB Director Demet Gökalp told state-run Anadolu Agency that the institution reached around 110,000 audience members last season and aims to attract an even wider audience with productions spanning different genres in the new season.

Gökalp said they staged a busy program from October through the end of June last season, with performances not only at the Opera House but also at CSO Ada Ankara, museums and the Atatürk Cultural Center.

She said three key factors were taken into account when preparing the 2026-2027 repertoire: Audience expectations, the development of artists and support for Turkish composers.

“In selecting our repertoire, we prioritize the expectations of our audience, the development of our artists and supporting Turkish composers. We have shaped our new season with the aim of including Turkish works to encourage Turkish composers and support them in creating new works,” Gökalp said.

Gökalp said ADOB’s new season will open with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” which was first staged in 1786. The opera will have its premiere at the Opera House on Oct. 3.

The new season will feature productions ranging from ballet and opera to modern dance and children’s shows. Gökalp said the ballet “Coppélia,” which was previously staged in Ankara but has not been part of the repertoire for a long time, will return to the stage.

Highlighting the importance they attach to Turkish works, Gökalp said the opera “Hekimoğlu,” with music by Tolga Taviş and a libretto by Bertan Rona, will be staged in Ankara on Dec. 12.

“Hekimoğlu” was previously staged by the Samsun State Opera and Ballet. “We will stage it in Ankara for the first time. I think it will be very good. We attach great importance to it,” Gökalp said.

HH Modern dance project ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Gökalp said the children’s repertoire would also be renewed, with the new production “Şekeronya” replacing “Barış Ormanı.”

She said a new modern dance project would be presented to audiences from the new year onward. “Alice in Wonderland” will be staged for the first time, with a foreign choreographer working on the production.

Gökalp said the operas “La Bohème” and “Lucia di Lammermoor,” which were carried over from last season, would also return, with a limited number of performances planned.

She added that the dance musical “Gangster” and the ballet “Harem,” which attracted strong demand in previous years, would continue to be staged this season.

Gökalp said some productions continuing from last season would be staged at the Atatürk Cultural Center to reach a larger audience. “Carmen” and “The Nutcracker” will be presented there.

“We have made new decisions to reach more audiences. These are major operations, but we are making the effort for our audience,” she said.

Gökalp said “The Nutcracker” would be staged in a larger venue because of strong demand, while “Carmen” would also go on tour in Denizli.

She emphasized that moving productions to different venues would allow them to reach a wider audience.

HH New Year’s concerts to be held at both Opera House and CSO

Gökalp said the concert program would continue in the new season, with New Year’s concerts being held at two different venues.

She said the absence of a New Year’s concert at CSO Ada Ankara last year had drawn criticism from audiences and that, following strong demand, a concert would be held at the Opera House on Dec. 30 and at the CSO Ada Ankara Main Hall on Jan. 4.

ADOB’s concerts at CSO’s Blue Hall will also continue. Gökalp said Friday concerts would generally feature the institution’s soloists.

She said the number of foyer concerts had been reduced because of the increase in the number of performances, while Saturday programs would feature more matinee and evening performances.

Gökalp also said ticket sales would begin earlier this season.

“Ticket sales will start earlier in the new season. In previous years, tickets went on sale 15 days in advance, but now sales will begin one month before the performances. I hope art lovers will follow the productions to be staged in the new season, and I recommend that those wishing to buy tickets for the limited number of performances act early,” she said.