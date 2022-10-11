132 people arrested in anti-drug op in Adana

ADANA - Demirören News Agency

A total of 132 people were arrested in the southern province of Adana leg of the anti-drug operations announced by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Oct. 4.

After nine months of technical and physical follow-up, the police launched simultaneous operations in Adana and the northern province of Samsun under the coordination of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices.

Of the 211 detainees in Adana, 79 were freed, 23 by judicial control decision and 56 by the order of the prosecutor’s office.

A total of 28 kilograms of cannabis, over 1,000 drug pills, 236 grams of methamphetamine, 190 grams of heroin, 165 grams of bonsai, 69 root cannabis, 31 unlicensed pistols, 10 shotguns and a long-barreled rifle were seized at 196 addresses in Adana.

Helicopters and UAVs were also used in the operation.

Meanwhile, 94 suspects were detained in Samsun, who were taken to the police station after undergoing a health check.

The number of drug-related deaths in 2016 was 941, while this number decreased to 270 in 2021, Soylu said earlier.

The number of people in prison for drug-related crimes was 35,000 in 2016, while it is now 113,000.