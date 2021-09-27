Young artists gather under roof of BASE

  • September 27 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
BASE, an exhibition event featuring works by new graduates of fine arts faculties, will bring together newly graduated young artists from all over Turkey with art lovers under the same roof in Istanbul.

The fifth edition of BASE will be organized at Istanbul’s Tophane-i Amire between Sept. 29 Sept. and Oct. 3.

The event will feature 114 works of newly graduated artists from 32 universities. These students are graduates of painting, sculpture, photography, video, print, graphic design, glass and ceramics, traditional Turkish arts departments of universities.

The theme of this year’s event is “Resonance.”

BASE received nearly 1,200 applications from 75 universities in 42 different cities of Turkey. The 2021 edition will feature the works of 100 artists with the evaluation of the selection committee, including the names Aslı Sümer, Burak Delier, Çağrı Saray, Defne Casaretto, Derya Yücel, Gülçin Aksoy, Memed Erdener, Melek Gençer, Necla Rüzgâr, Nermin Kura, Nilüfer Şaşmazer, Oğuz Erten, Orhan Cem Çetin, Sarp Evliyagil, Seçkin Pirim and Serhat Kiraz.

Shedding light on Turkey’s new generation of artists, the event aims to support young people in their transition from graduation to professional art life and give momentum to their careers.

It also has the mission of helping galleries, collectors, art lovers and creative industries discover young talents.

Speaking about the theme of “Resonance,” BASE curator Derya Yücel says, “BASE, which has been creating a common vibration and holistic energy field for five years, this year centers on the concept of resonance as a metaphor. It shares, reproduces and transfers different productions, attitudes, thoughts and orientations, just like many frequencies and complex vibrations. It aims to catch the same vibrational rhythm in politically, artistically and culturally changing resonances and to ensure the continuity of that rhythm.”

BASE can also be visited online at base.ist.

