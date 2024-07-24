Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

ROME
Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

The daughter of the late Colombian artist Fernando Botero has helped to turn the streets and piazzas of the Italian capital into an open-air museum to display eight of her father’s famously voluminous, whimsical sculptures.

The exhibition was organized as a tribute to Botero, who died Sept. 15, 2023, at 91 in Monaco, where he kept a studio. The artist also lived for many years in the Italian town of Pietrasanta in the Tuscany region, where he was buried next to his third wife, the artist Sophia Vari.

“I am sure my father would be very moved because Italy was always like a second home country for him,’’ his daughter, Lina Botero, told private Italian television TV2000.

Botero created all of the statues shown in the exhibition while he was in Italy. His affection for Italy came in part from his artistic affinity for the Renaissance masters.

While his imposing bronze sculptures have been shown in parks and avenues of many European and Latin American capitals, this is the first time they are being seen on this scale in Rome. The exhibition closes Oct. 1.

Art lovers can follow a Botero trail starting from the central Villa Borghese park, where Lying Woman gazes across Rome’s rooftops toward St. Peter’s Basilica from the Pincio Terrace. In the Piazza del Popolo, the sculptures Adam and Eve face each other. Horse with Bridle is on the central Roman shopping street, the Via del Corso, and the journey ends near the Piazza di Spagna with Seated Woman.

“We could tell from afar those are Boteros,” said Sara Belloni, a resident who paused to photograph Adam and Eve from below. “The aesthetic is completely the opposite compared to what one usually sees around. Where skinny is beautiful, he does the exact opposite.”

Lorenzo Zichichi, who represents one of the exhibition’s co-organizers, said it would be a mistake to call the sculptures fat.

“Botero has always said that he has never painted a fat woman and he has never sculpted a fat woman," said Zichichi, president of the Il Cigno publishing house, which presented the exhibition along with the Fernando Botero Foundation and BAM art events. “What fascinated him was the volume."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

    Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

  2. Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

    Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

  3. Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

    Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

  4. Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

    Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

  5. Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

    Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum
Recommended
Eminem brings Taylor Swifts historic reign to an end

Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end
Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye

Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye
Worlds cleanest pigs raised for humans

World's cleanest pigs raised for humans
Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up

Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up
‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum

‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum
Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis

Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis
WORLD Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

Russian and Chinese jets staged a joint patrol over far eastern Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska but Moscow and Beijing stressed it was not aimed at any "third party."

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿