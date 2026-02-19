Shark filmed for first time in Antarctica’s near-freezing depths

Shark filmed for first time in Antarctica’s near-freezing depths

MELBOURNE
Shark filmed for first time in Antarctica’s near-freezing depths

A large sleeper shark has been filmed for the first time in the icy depths of the Antarctic Ocean, overturning long-standing assumptions that sharks do not inhabit the region’s frigid waters.

The shark, estimated to measure between 3 and 4 meters in length, was recorded in January 2025 at a depth of 490 meters, where the water temperature was just 1.27 degrees Celsius. The footage was captured by a camera operated by the Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre off the South Shetland Islands near the Antarctic Peninsula, well within the boundaries of the Southern Ocean.

Researchers said many experts had believed sharks were absent from Antarctic waters. “We went down there not expecting to see sharks,” said Alan Jamieson, founding director of the center. Describing the animal as a “hunk of a shark,” he said the sighting was both unexpected and significant.

Independent conservation biologist Peter Kyne of Charles Darwin University said there was no known previous record of a shark documented so far south.

The slow-moving sleeper shark appeared to maintain a depth of around 500 meters, likely remaining within a relatively warmer water layer created by the Antarctic Ocean’s strongly stratified structure. Scientists say the region’s waters are heavily layered due to differences in temperature and salinity, limiting vertical mixing.

Climate change and warming oceans could potentially influence shark distribution, Kyne noted, although data on species range shifts near Antarctica remain scarce due to the region’s remoteness and limited deep-sea monitoring.

Jamieson said sleeper sharks may have long existed in Antarctic waters undetected, possibly feeding on the carcasses of whales, squid and other marine life that sink to the seabed. Research cameras in the region operate only during the Southern Hemisphere summer, leaving much of the year unobserved.

The discovery underscores how little is known about life in the deep Southern Ocean and suggests Antarctica’s marine ecosystem may be more complex than previously thought.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

    Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

  2. South Korea court weighs death sentence for ex-president Yoon

    South Korea court weighs death sentence for ex-president Yoon

  3. Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

    Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

  4. AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief

    AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief

  5. OpenAI to build India data center infrastructure with TCS

    OpenAI to build India data center infrastructure with TCS
Recommended
Software-backed system to compile cultural memory

Software-backed system to compile cultural memory
Ahmet Ertuğ’s ‘Beyond the Vanishing Point’ to open in Venice

Ahmet Ertuğ’s ‘Beyond the Vanishing Point’ to open in Venice
Gisèle Pelicot’s memoir launches in 22 languages

Gisèle Pelicot’s memoir launches in 22 languages
Museum traces 2,000-year journey of water

Museum traces 2,000-year journey of water
Dozens condemn Berlin Film Festival silence on Gaza

Dozens condemn Berlin Film Festival 'silence' on Gaza
Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln

Ultra rare Pokemon card sells for record $16 mln
WORLD Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peru picks Balcazar as interim president, eighth leader in a decade

Peruvian lawmakers picked Jose Maria Balcazar as the country's new interim president on Wednesday, making him the country's eighth leader in a decade after Jose Jeri was impeached on graft allegations.
ECONOMY Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

Tech chiefs address India AI summit as Gates cancels

Indian leader Narendra Modi and tech chiefs including OpenAI's Sam Altman will speak Thursday on artificial intelligence's opportunities and threats at a summit in New Delhi, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates cancelled just hours before his speech.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿