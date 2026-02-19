Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection

Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection

SEOUL
Ex-South Korea leader Yoon gets life in prison for insurrection

A protester holds a placard showing a photo of South Korea's impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol reading "A death sentence" during a rally against Yoon near the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on Feb. 19.

A South Korean court found ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of insurrection on Thursday and sentenced him to life in prison, saying his martial law declaration in December 2024 was a plot to "paralyse" the National Assembly.

Yoon abruptly declared martial law in a televised address in December 2024, saying drastic measures were needed to root out "anti-state forces".

Presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon said Yoon dispatched troops to the assembly building in an effort to silence his political opponents.

"The Court finds that the intention was to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period," Ji told Seoul Central District Court.

"The declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs, and it is difficult to find any indication that the defendant has expressed remorse for that," the judge said.

"We sentence Yoon to life imprisonment."

south korea, death sentence, ex president,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon
Cyprus abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site
Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis
UN calls for scam center clampdown

UN calls for scam center clampdown
Trump says hes ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens

Trump says he's ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿