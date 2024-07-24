Ferit Edgü passes away at 88

ISTANBUL
Ferit Edgü, a leading writer in Turkish Literature, storyteller, poet and screenwriter, has died at the age of 88.

Everest Publications announced Edgü's death on its social media account with the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our valuable writer Ferit Edgü. We express our condolences to his family, readers and all his fans.”

Edgü's funeral will be held today following the afternoon prayer at Teşvikiye Mosque, and he will be buried in Aşiyan Cemetery.

Also, a meeting will be held in memory of Edgü at 3 p.m. today at Casa Botter Apartment in Beyoğlu.

The master writer, full name İsmail Ferit Edgü, was born in Istanbul on Feb. 24, 1936. He studied at the Painting Department of the Istanbul Academy of Fine Arts and continued his education in Paris.

Edgü wrote many works from stories, essays, novels and poems to memoirs, biographies, children's books and screenplays. He published the works of contemporary Turkish and world writers and poets between 1976 and 1990 in Ada Publishing, of which he was the founder.

Edgü was deemed worthy of the Turkish Language Association awards in 1979 for his book "Bir Gemide," 'Sait Faik Hikaye Armağanı” and “Ders Notları,” and the Sedat Simavi Foundation Literature Award in 1988 for his book “Eylülün Gölgesinde Bir Yazdı.”

He has published books on artists including Abidin Dino, Yüksel Arslan, Bedri Rahmi, Eren Eyüboğlu, Füreya, Aliye Berger and Ergin İnan.

