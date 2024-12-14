Fire of Anatolia to dazzle Germany in European tour

Fire of Anatolia to dazzle Germany in European tour

ISTANBUL
Fire of Anatolia to dazzle Germany in European tour

Germany is set to host the internationally renowned Fire of Anatolia (Anadolu Ateşi) this December, as the celebrated dance troupe brings its awe-inspiring cultural performance to four major cities from Dec. 14-18.

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows, which promise a dazzling fusion of folk traditions and modern dance, are now on sale.

Fire of Anatolia, a world-class dance ensemble, will take audiences on a breathtaking journey through the mythological history of Anatolia. Drawing on over 3,000 traditional dance figures and folk music from almost every region of Türkiye, the group synthesizes these ancient art forms with modern disciplines like ballet and contemporary dance, offering an unforgettable experience.

Often compared to shows like Riverdance, Fire of Anatolia has performed in over 100 countries, attracting millions of spectators worldwide. The group notably holds a Guiness World record for the fastest dance performance.

The tour’s German leg will include performances at Halle 39 in Hildesheim on Dec 14, Bochum’s RuhrCongress on Dec. 15, Offenbach am Main’s Stadthalle Offenbach on Dec. 17 and Mannheim’s Rosengarten on Dec. 18.

With a concept described as “the meeting of civilizations,” Fire of Anatolia seeks to bridge cultures and convey universal messages of peace and unity through its art. The emsemble’s elaborate costumes, intricate choreography and masterful storytelling captivate audiences worldwide.

Haluk Levent to bring Anatolian Rock to Germany

Germany will also welcome the legendary Turkish Anatolian rock artist Haluk Levent, who is known for his iconic hits like “Elfida,” Levent will showcase his powerful voice and unique blend of traditional Turkish melodies at KUFA Saarbrücken on Dec. 14 and Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle on Jan. 24.

As December unfolds, audiences in Germany have the opportunity to experience the best of Anatolian culture through the breathtaking performances of Fire of Anatolia and the soulful music of Haluk Levent. Tickets for both events are available through the website pickaseat.de.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

    Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

  2. Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

    Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

  3. Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

    Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

  4. Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

    Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

  5. A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

    A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Recommended
Adventurers climb Mount Erciyes to see temple

Adventurers climb Mount Erciyes to see temple
Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco
Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals
Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign
A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Miss Netherlands pageant scrapped after 35 years

Miss Netherlands pageant scrapped after 35 years

WORLD Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has admitted his group can no longer be supplied militarily through Syria after rebels toppled Hezbollah ally Bashar al-Assad.

ECONOMY Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

A Japanese textile company, ordered by Ecuadorian courts to pay $41 million to compensate its workers for keeping them in slave-like conditions, has claimed it lacks the money to pay up.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿