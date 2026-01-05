Alluvium-covered Myra to see theater restoration in 2026

Archaeological excavations and restoration works are continuing at the ancient cities of Myra and Andriake in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Demre district, with the restoration of the Myra Ancient Theater scheduled to begin in 2026.

The theater restoration has become the main focus of current work at Myra, according to excavation head Professor Nevzat Çevik, who said all documentation, restitution and restoration projects have been completed and approved by the regional Conservation Council.

“The restoration project is now at the tender preparation stage,” Çevik said. “The Culture and Tourism Ministry has included it in the 2026 budget, and once the approval and tender processes are finalized, we plan to start work next year.”

Çevik described the ancient theater as one of the most significant Roman-era structures in the region, with a seating capacity of around 11,000 people. “It is the largest theater in this area and represents a pure Roman architectural type,” he said, noting that a large number of original architectural elements have survived to the present day.

During 16 years of excavations, teams have uncovered numerous original components, including architraves, lintels, door jambs and column capitals. “Our aim is to place these original elements back in their original positions as part of the restoration,” Çevik said.

Emphasizing that the project is primarily conservation-oriented, Çevik said restoration work is expected to take three to four years. “The goal is not just visual presentation but long-term protection. At the end of this process, we expect the stage building to be largely standing and structurally preserved,” he added.

Calling Myra the “Pompeii of Anatolia,” Çevik highlighted the city’s exceptional state of preservation due to being covered by alluvial deposits rather than volcanic material. He said there is a vertical difference of approximately 9.5 meters between the current ground level and the deepest layers of the ancient city.

“A metropolis with a diameter exceeding 1.5 kilometers lies beneath today’s Demre,” Çevik said, stressing that extensive private ownership limits excavation areas. “At least by fully excavating and restoring the theater, one of the city’s largest structures, we will be making a beginning.”

Çevik added that the buried state of the city represents a significant information reserve for the future. “Even if not today, excavations carried out decades or even a century from now could reveal a remarkably well-preserved city, similar to Pompeii,” he said.

At the nearby Andriake Harbor City, excavations have continued uninterrupted for 16 years. Çevik said renovation work at the Lycian Civilizations Museum, housed in a granary dating to the reign of Emperor Hadrian, is nearing completion. “The museum has been closed for nearly a year, but it is expected to reopen within one or two months with a renewed exhibition layout and new artifacts,” he said.

Çevik also pointed to the importance of small finds uncovered during the excavation season, including ceramics, glassware, metal objects and personal ornaments, which offer insight into daily life in ancient Myra. Around 170 artifacts have entered museum inventories, while 20 rare glass pieces are currently on display at the Presidential Complex.

“We see finds not as objects, but as data,” Çevik said. “Each discovery contributes to a better understanding of the ancient city and its inhabitants.”