Mehter Band performs across four continents

BURSA

For over three decades, the Bursa Mehter Band, inspired by the historic Mehteran Unit Command of the National Defense Ministry, has brought the soul-stirring rhythms of Ottoman military music to life, captivating audiences at home and on international stages.

As one of the world's oldest military bands, the Mehter is historically known for boosting the morale of Turkish soldiers and demoralizing enemy forces, playing a pivotal role in many victories.

The original Bursa Mehterhane, founded in 1326 following Bursa's conquest, was disbanded in 1826 with the abolition of the Janissary Corps. Revived briefly in 1963 under the leadership of Ömer Sürel, chairman of the Bursa branch of the Combat Veterans Association, it was reestablished in 1991 under the Bursa Mehter Music and Folk Dance Association (BUR-HOY).

Continuing its activities at the Mehterhane at Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center, the group includes 65 volunteers aged 18 to 75 from diverse professions such as civil servants, merchants, teachers, dentists and retirees. Members meticulously prepare for performances by polishing their flags, cleaning armor and shining their shoes.

The band's performances at historical and tourist landmarks such as Saltanat Gate, Tophane Park and Emir Sultan Mosque have also been captured by drones.

BUR-HOY President Mesut Özkeser stated that they maintain close cooperation with the Mehteran Unit Command regarding attire, repertoire, and instruments. Highlighting the Mehter’s legacy as the “ancestor of military bands,” Özkeser explained that it is celebrated not only during wartime but also on joyous public occasions.

Mentioning the band's dedication to Bursa, he said, “Our Mehter Band performs at local celebrations such as holidays, anniversaries of conquests and liberation ceremonies. Additionally, we participate in festivals and events across the country and abroad, welcoming foreign guests with performances. The fame of our band has reached international audiences. We have performed at over 100 international events across 40 countries, from Africa to America and Europe to Asia. We have been to places like China and Hong Kong and regularly perform in many European countries. We even participated in the Turkish Day Parade in the U.S."

‘Now, we are there for peace, not war’

Özkeser stated that they have attended more than 10 international military band festivals, where their costumes, music and dignified presence have drawn significant attention.

“In Italy, festival organizers requested the sheet music for the Mehter march ‘Ceddin Deden’ months in advance. When our bandleader shouted, ‘Haydi ya Allah,’ the bands from England, France, and other countries played our march. It was an unforgettable moment; we were deeply moved,” he said.

He noted that the band was chosen as the festival's most prominent group and received an invitation to return. During the next visit, they provided the lyrics of the Turkish National Anthem.

“An 80-member children’s choir memorized our anthem. When our bandleader again gave the command, we played the music, and the choir beautifully performed it. These memories inspire and motivate us,” Özkeser said.

He added that Europeans often associate the Mehter with Turkish armies and war, but now its presence symbolizes peace. “Our unique costumes set us apart from other military bands and musical groups, and the public's response is overwhelmingly positive. Foreign audiences line up to take photos with us,” he said.

The Bursa Mehter Band’s repertoire, consisting of marches, hymns and heroic songs, includes 100 pieces, making it one of the leading ensembles in Türkiye.