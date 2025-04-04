Yalova’s award-winning Bonsai Museum

YALOVA

The Yalova Bonsai Museum, inaugurated in March 2024 to commemorate the centenary of Türkiye-Japan diplomatic ties, aims to welcome 10,000 visitors by the end of 2025.

Nestled in the town of Kadıköy in the northwestern province of Yalova, this unique museum celebrates the intricate art of bonsai — an art of growing miniature trees in pots, originating from China and Japan — and aims to pass it on to future generations.

Last year, the Yalova Bonsai Museum welcomed 5,500 local and foreign visitors. In February, it participated in the 25th International Trophy in Belgium, one of Europe’s most prestigious bonsai events, and won first place in the “Bonsai Pot” category.

The museum, which covers a 1,700-square-meter exhibition area, including a 200-square-meter indoor section, is operated by the Provincial Special Administration. It currently houses 200 works and aims to attract 10,000 visitors this year.

Hasan Şimşek, the bonsai artist and curator of the museum, told state-run Anadolu Agency that he has been taking care of the trees for the past year.

As Türkiye’s first bonsai museum, they aim to introduce this art to the country, Şimşek explained, adding that enthusiasts could even turn it into a source of income.

He emphasized that they carefully selected plants that could thrive in Türkiye’s and Yalova’s climate, stating: “Currently, our museum houses 200 trees from 70 different species, making it a kind of gene bank. Additionally, in terms of area, it is one of the leading bonsai museums in both Europe and the world. We aim to include species and styles that are not yet in our collection. Last year, we welcomed around 5,500 visitors. This year, we are targeting 10,000 visitors from Türkiye and abroad. Our trees are at their best right now, and we are looking forward to welcoming our guests.”

Şimşek highlighted that the museum was founded with the vision of representing Türkiye globally, which is why they have started participating in the most prestigious international events.

Noting that they attended the event held in Genk, Belgium, from Feb. 20 to 23, where many European bonsai museums participated, Şimşek said: “We presented a bonsai pot incorporating elements of Turkish tile art. Bonsai is an incredibly valuable art form, and so is tile art. We designed our entry with motifs inspired by the Ottoman Empire’s peak period, including red — a color that once reached its pinnacle in tile art but was later lost — along with tulip and floral patterns. Our pot immediately stood out among approximately 150 others, and we won first place in our very first exhibition."

“I extend my gratitude to the esteemed İznik tile artist İlknur Güneşdağ, who painted our pot. We plan to participate in future exhibitions together and aim for even richer contributions in the upcoming years,” he added.