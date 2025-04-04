Zeugma Mosaic Museum breaks double record

GAZIANTEP

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, one of the largest mosaic museums in the world and home to the renowned "Gypsy Girl" mosaic, is currently experiencing an extraordinary surge in visitors during the ongoing nine-day Eid al-Fitr holiday. So far, it has welcomed a total of 23,654 guests, nearly double its usual attendance, with a peak of 8,060 visitors on the third day alone.

The museum, operating under the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, experienced an increase in visitor numbers due to the holiday.

Exhibiting hundreds of artifacts such as the "Gypsy Girl," the "Mars Statue," fountains from the Roman period and mosaics from villas along the Euphrates River, the museum takes its visitors on a historical journey.

Holding the Presidential Grand Award for Culture and Arts, the museum stands out as one of the primary destinations for tourists exploring Southeastern Anatolia.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber announced the record-breaking news on his social media account, emphasizing the city's growing cultural appeal.

"I have significant record-breaking news to share about our city's cultural heritage. During the three-day Ramadan holiday, Zeugma Mosaic Museum, which typically receives around 13,000 visitors, reached 23,654 visitors this year, setting a new record. Additionally, on April 1, the third day of the holiday, we hit an all-time daily visitor record with 8,060 visitors," Çeber stated.

Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak told state-run Anadolu Agency that they were pleased with the holiday's visitor numbers.

"Zeugma Mosaic Museum is experiencing one of its most historic periods this holiday. There is an intense influx of visitors. We closed 2024 with 470,000 visitors and have entered 2025 at full speed. Interest is high, and we broke the all-time daily visitor record on the third day of the holiday. We are approaching 24,000 visitors just for this holiday period. The nine-day holiday is still ongoing, and we expect the total figures to set a new historical record, especially with the increase in numbers on Sunday," he said.

For those planning to visit, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum is open throughout the week, offering guided tours and interactive exhibits. The museum is easily accessible and provides an in-depth exploration of ancient civilizations through its remarkable collection.