Storks of Binkoç village to spend another winter in their nests

ERZİNCAN

Two pairs of storks nesting in the Ada hamlet of Binkoç village in Erzincan have once again decided to stay through the winter instead of migrating to warmer regions, continuing a long-standing pattern that has drawn local attention and affection.

Located along the Karasu River, the Ada hamlet offers a favorable natural environment and a microclimate that provides a year-round habitat for many bird species, including ruddy shelducks, cormorants, herons, coots and storks.

While most storks that build nests on electricity poles in the hamlet during spring migrate south once temperatures drop, two pairs have remained in the area for years. Known locally as the “village of storks,” Binkoç has become closely associated with these birds, whose daily lives are followed with interest by residents.

Village resident Şadiye Demir, 52, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Binkoç is widely known for its storks.

Saying that the birds built a nest years ago on the electricity pole right next to her home, Demir said the villagers have grown used to living side by side with them.

“We love the storks very much. They do not leave in winter either. They are here in summer and winter, they go nowhere,” she said. “Our storks have not migrated for about 10 years and they stay here. They do us no harm at all. Many poles in our village have stork nests. Some raise their chicks and then leave, but some stay. The storks nesting right next to our home never leave. Their chicks fly away, but they remain.”

Another resident, Kemal Demir, said the villagers and storks share a mutual affection.

Noting that the birds have nested on the electricity pole in front of his house for nearly a decade, he said the storks have become a source of joy for the community.

“They never leave this place,” he said. “There are other storks in the village that also stay. They are a joy for our homes and our village. When we see them, we are very happy. When the other storks migrate, we miss them and wait for their return.”

Demir added that most storks return to the village in early March when the weather starts to warm, but the non-migratory pairs remain throughout the year. “They have become used to us, and we to them. In winter, they feed from the Euphrates River. Other storks left around mid-November, but ours did not go anywhere,” he said.

Another villager, Ali Doğan, said residents protect the storks throughout the year and noted that many visitors now come to the village specifically to see the birds, further strengthening Binkoç’s reputation as a haven for storks.