Cultural Road Festival hits the road in southern Türkiye

ADANA

The 2025 journey of the Türkiye Cultural Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will begin in the southern province of Adana on April 5.

According to a statement from the ministry, the festival, which has been expanding each year since 2021, is set to provide an unforgettable experience for art lovers once again. Running from April 5 to Nov. 9 in 20 cities in Türkiye, the cultural and artistic marathon will bring together hundreds of artists and thousands of events, including exhibitions, concerts, talks and workshops.

As in previous years, Adana will be the first stop of the festival and will host numerous vibrant events from April 5 to 13. With the inclusion of the International Orange Blossom Carnival, which was added to the Adana leg of the festival last year, the celebrations are expected to be even more exhilarating.

The festival will kick off with a lively and grand carnival parade across more than 50 locations in the city. On the same day, the now-traditional "Photo Marathon" event will take place, where dozens of photographers will compete to capture the most stunning moments of the festival.

Meanwhile, throughout the festival, artists will perform their songs on the main stage set up in Merkez Park.

As part of the festival, the exhibition "Pablo Picasso: Everything Begins with Creation" will be showcased at the Agricultural Museum within the Adana Museum Complex. The exhibition will feature 50 original works, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs and photographs, all approved by Picasso’s heirs.

Additionally, the "History Rising from Misis" exhibition, curated by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, will provide history enthusiasts with insights into the region’s deep-rooted past at the Adana Museum Complex.

A special installation exhibition titled "Sabahçı Kahvesi," dedicated to the life of the late Adana-born artist Ferdi Tayfur, will also be featured at the Museum Complex Education Workshop. The exhibition will include the artist’s original clothing, posters and records, along with a documentary film specially prepared in his memory.

Furthermore, the festival will host various exhibitions, including İlhami Atalay’s "Spring Flowers," as well as works by Cengiz Yatağan, Ertuğrul Ateş, Beste Alperat, Ozan Oganer and many other artists from different disciplines.

An AI-powered artwork titled "Traveler: Anatolian Civilizations," developed by Gökhan Doğan, will also be showcased in Adana as part of the Cultural Road Festival. The piece, which explores Anatolian civilizations from Göbeklitepe to the present, uses LiDAR and image processing technology to place viewers as figures from history. This AI-driven experience will be exhibited outdoors in Adana for the first time.

Just like last year, the festival will feature a special selection honoring the Palestinian struggle. The exhibition "I Am Still Alive," curated by Samed Karagöz, will be displayed in the foyer of the Adana Metropolitan Municipality Concert and Theater Hall, presenting a striking selection of contemporary Palestinian art. The festival will also include talks related to Palestinian resistance.

The festival will bring together Adana audiences with performances from the State Theaters, the State Opera and Ballet and the General Directorate of Fine Arts’ music ensembles. Various talks will be held at the Provincial Public Library, Çukurova University, and the Museum Complex Conference Hall. Workshops at the Adana Museum Complex and the Institute of Maturation will introduce visitors to traditional handicrafts, raising awareness about these art forms.

For nine days, Merkez Park will host a "Children’s Village," featuring colorful activities, workshops, stage performances, theatrical shows, play areas and more. Popular animated characters will perform stage shows, while fair tents, thematic play zones, and activity tents for music, drama, dance, ballet and painting workshops will be available for children.

As part of the festival, young talents will have the opportunity to showcase their skills through the "Play It Yourself" project, with pianos placed in "01 Burda Shopping Mall" and "M1 Shopping Mall." Additionally, young musicians will perform on the Street Stage set up at Çukurova University’s Turkuaz Cafe and Millet Garden, sharing their music with festival audiences.