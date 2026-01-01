18th Istanbul Biennial to conclude after first phase

ISTANBUL

The 18th Istanbul Biennial, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), will conclude after its first phase following curator Christine Tohmé’s decision to step down for personal reasons, bringing an end to the event’s planned three-year structure.

The biennial’s first phase, titled “The Three-Legged Cat,” was held between Sept. 20 and Nov. 23, 2025, welcoming more than 600,000 visitors to exhibitions in eight venues in Istanbul.

During the preparation process, Tohmé had proposed a three-year framework for the biennial, envisioning the 2025 exhibition as the first stage, followed by the launch of an academy program in 2026 and a second exhibition in 2027. However, her departure from the project has made it impossible to proceed with this structure, and the 18th Istanbul Biennial will, therefore, be completed with its initial phase.

Preparations for the 19th Istanbul Biennial, scheduled to take place in 2027, will begin in collaboration with an advisory board comprising Ahu Antmen, Lydia Gatundu Galavu, Gözde İlkin, Renan Laru-an and Sally Tallant. The curator of the next edition is expected to be announced in 2026.