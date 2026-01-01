Chevy Chase comes under scrutiny in new doc

NEW YORK

Legendary comedian Chevy Chase is the subject of a revealing new documentary that explores his rise to fame, complicated personality and turbulent relationships throughout a long career in comedy and film.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Marina Zenovich, “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” airs tomorrow on CNN and opens with a tense exchange between filmmaker and subject. In their first meeting, Chase warns Zenovich that he will not be easy to understand, before bluntly telling her she is “not bright enough.”

The moment sets the tone for a documentary that does not shy away from Chase’s acerbic humor or reputation for being difficult. Zenovich said the exchange reflects both her approach as a filmmaker and Chase’s unapologetic personality.

“He’s one of those people everybody thinks they know,” Zenovich said. “He has a reputation that precedes him, and there’s something underneath that you want to get to.”

The film follows Chase’s life from a troubled childhood through his breakthrough on Saturday Night Live, his Hollywood success in films such as “Caddyshack,” “Fletch,” “Three Amigos” and the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” series, and his controversial later years, including his departure from the television series “Community.”

The documentary features interviews with colleagues and family members, including Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D’Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Short, his wife Jayni Chase, his three daughters and his brother Ned.

A portrait emerges of a gifted physical comedian with a devoted fan base whose blunt, cutting style has often alienated collaborators. Chase himself describes his personality as complex, admitting he can be deeply hurt despite his tough exterior.

Writer and actor Alan Zweibel, featured in the film, notes that Chase’s humor once carried a sense of shared irony but now often comes across as mean-spirited.

Now 82, Chase acknowledges that many people view him negatively but dismisses the criticism as “Hollywood stuff.” The documentary shows moments of vulnerability, including his regret over leaving Saturday Night Live and his disappointment at not being invited onstage during the show’s 50th anniversary celebration.