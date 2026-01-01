Chevy Chase comes under scrutiny in new doc

Chevy Chase comes under scrutiny in new doc

NEW YORK
Chevy Chase comes under scrutiny in new doc

Legendary comedian Chevy Chase is the subject of a revealing new documentary that explores his rise to fame, complicated personality and turbulent relationships throughout a long career in comedy and film.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Marina Zenovich, “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” airs tomorrow on CNN and opens with a tense exchange between filmmaker and subject. In their first meeting, Chase warns Zenovich that he will not be easy to understand, before bluntly telling her she is “not bright enough.”

The moment sets the tone for a documentary that does not shy away from Chase’s acerbic humor or reputation for being difficult. Zenovich said the exchange reflects both her approach as a filmmaker and Chase’s unapologetic personality.

“He’s one of those people everybody thinks they know,” Zenovich said. “He has a reputation that precedes him, and there’s something underneath that you want to get to.”

The film follows Chase’s life from a troubled childhood through his breakthrough on Saturday Night Live, his Hollywood success in films such as “Caddyshack,” “Fletch,” “Three Amigos” and the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” series, and his controversial later years, including his departure from the television series “Community.”

The documentary features interviews with colleagues and family members, including Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D’Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Short, his wife Jayni Chase, his three daughters and his brother Ned.

A portrait emerges of a gifted physical comedian with a devoted fan base whose blunt, cutting style has often alienated collaborators. Chase himself describes his personality as complex, admitting he can be deeply hurt despite his tough exterior.

Writer and actor Alan Zweibel, featured in the film, notes that Chase’s humor once carried a sense of shared irony but now often comes across as mean-spirited.

Now 82, Chase acknowledges that many people view him negatively but dismisses the criticism as “Hollywood stuff.” The documentary shows moments of vulnerability, including his regret over leaving Saturday Night Live and his disappointment at not being invited onstage during the show’s 50th anniversary celebration.

 

scrutiny,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters
Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’
Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Years bash

Rio receives Guinness record for biggest New Year's bash
Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy

Southeastern historic sites to be lit with renewable energy
Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025

Zeugma Mosaic Museum sets visitor record in 2025
Trump joins criticism of Clooneys French passport

Trump joins criticism of Clooney's French passport
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿