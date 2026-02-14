Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL

A street in Ecuador’s largest city has been named after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, following an initiative by the Turkish Embassy in Quito.

The inauguration ceremony in Guayaquil highlighted the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries as officials formally opened the street bearing Atatürk’s name.

The event was attended by senior municipal officials, consular staff, members of the Ecuador–Türkiye Business Council, representatives of the energy company Karpowership, which operates three vessels in Ecuador and members of the Turkish community.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Quito, Makbule Başak Yalçın, underlined the symbolic value of the Guayaquil Municipality’s decision, noting that it not only reflects the friendship between the two peoples but also honors the memory of Atatürk, an exceptional leader respected worldwide.

Yalçın thanked Türkiye’s Honorary Consul General in Guayaquil, Alvaro Dassum, for his efforts in completing the process, which lasted more than two years and expressed her appreciation to Karpowership for its financial support.

She added that Atatürk Street in Guayaquil reinforces the Turkish presence in the city, alongside symbolic locations in the capital such as Türkiye and Ankara streets and a Türkiye park, further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Drawing a comparison between Guayaquil, Ecuador’s commercial and cultural hub, and Istanbul, Yalçın said the newly inaugurated street would serve as a new bridge of friendship between the two nations united by shared values.