Noisy humans harm birds and affect breeding success

Noisy humans harm birds and affect breeding success

WASHINGTON
Noisy humans harm birds and affect breeding success

Noise pollution is affecting bird behavior across the globe, disrupting everything from courtship songs to the ability to find food and avoid predators, a large-scale new analysis showed on Feb. 11.

Researchers reviewed nearly four decades of scientific work and found that noises made by humans were interfering with the lives of birds on six continents and having "strong negative effects" on reproduction success.

Previous research on individual species has shown that single sources of anthropogenic noise such as planes, traffic and construction can affect birds as it does other wildlife.

But for this study, the team performed a wider analysis by pooling data published since 1990 across 160 bird species to see if any broader trends could be established.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, found clear evidence of a "pervasive" impact of noise pollution on birds worldwide.

"We found that noise significantly impacts communication risk behaviors, foraging, aggression and physiology and had a strong effect on habitat use and a negative impact on reproduction," it said.

This is because birds rely on acoustic information to survive, making them particularly vulnerable to the modern din produced by cars, machinery and urban life.

"They use song to find mates, calls to warn of predators, and chicks make begging calls to let their parents know they're hungry," Natalie Madden, who led the research while at the University of Michigan, said in a statement.

"So if there's loud noise in the environment, can they still hear signals from their own species?"

In some cases, noise pollution interrupted mating displays, caused males to change their courtship songs, or masked messages between chicks and parents.

The study included many common species such as European robins and starlings, house sparrows, and great tits.

The response varied between species, with birds that nest close to the ground suffering greater reproductive harm, while those using open nests experienced stronger effects on growth.

Birds living in urban areas, meanwhile, tended to have higher levels of stress hormones than those outside of cities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador

Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador
Virgin frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb

'Virgin' frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb
Koan: Where identity is written on plate

Koan: Where identity is written on plate
Ayla Turan Retrospective opens at İş Sanat

Ayla Turan Retrospective opens at İş Sanat
James Van Der Beek, the Dawsons Creek star, died at 48

James Van Der Beek, the 'Dawson's Creek' star, died at 48
Site of Osman Gazi’s house registered as cultural heritage

Site of Osman Gazi’s house registered as cultural heritage
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿