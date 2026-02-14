Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

ANKARA
New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.

The head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, Haluk Görgün, visited the KAAN hangar on Friday to receive information regarding the latest developments.

Görgün noted that the rollout of the aircraft intended for full-size static testing, alongside the first and second flight prototypes, represents a significant technical milestone.

The official emphasized that KAAN stands beyond a mere aircraft as a symbol of Türkiye’s engineering prowess and independent defense capabilities.

The primary objective of the project centers on indigenously developing a next-generation combat aircraft that will serve the Turkish Air Force for many years.

KAAN will feature advanced capabilities such as low observability, internal weapon bays, enhanced situational awareness and sensor fusion for superior performance in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Following the first flight of the initial prototype in 2024, development and production processes continue uninterrupted while simultaneously advancing operational capabilities for manned and unmanned fighter jets.

Görgün explained that KAAN continuously enhances the country's defense and aviation infrastructure, elevating Türkiye into an elite league of global players, particularly through the ongoing development of a domestic engine.

The strategic program also serves as a catalyst that simultaneously strengthens the country's infrastructure, human resources and technological accumulation, he noted.

Authorities are rapidly carrying out preparations for mass production in parallel with the current testing phases as part of this critical technology initiative.

The domestic supply chain for KAAN currently consists of more than 5,000 employees working across over 300 companies in more than 20 cities, Görgün said.

