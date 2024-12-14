Miss Netherlands pageant scrapped after 35 years

Miss Netherlands pageant scrapped after 35 years

AMSTERDAM
Miss Netherlands pageant scrapped after 35 years

The Miss Netherlands beauty pageant is being scrapped after 35 years, organizers said on Dec. 12, transforming into a new platform dealing with mental health and sharing positive stories

"Times have changed and we are changing with the times," the organizers of the pageant said in a statement.

Instead of running the competition, director Monica van Ee has set up a platform entitled "no longer of this time."

This platform aims to share stories of successful women but also those struggling with, among other things, social media and unrealistic beauty standards.

"No more crowns, but stories that inspire. No dresses, but dreams that come to life," organizers said.

Van Ee said in a blog post on the new platform that her involvement in the pageant aimed to give young woman a springboard and show others what was possible.

"Perhaps a sash and a crown are no longer of this time. But women who support each other and help each other, that is timeless for us," she said.

The competition made headlines in 2023 when Rikkie Kolle, then 22, became the first transgender woman to win the pageant.

Kolle told AFP in an interview she hoped her victory would be an inspiration to young people from the transgender community.

Van Ee said the new platform should be "a place to show your authentic self and a world where we celebrate real life. Without the pressure to conform to a perfect image."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

    Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

  2. Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

    Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

  3. Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

    Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

  4. Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

    Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

  5. A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

    A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Recommended
Adventurers climb Mount Erciyes to see temple

Adventurers climb Mount Erciyes to see temple
Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco
Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals
Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign
A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Fire of Anatolia to dazzle Germany in European tour

Fire of Anatolia to dazzle Germany in European tour
WORLD Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has admitted his group can no longer be supplied militarily through Syria after rebels toppled Hezbollah ally Bashar al-Assad.

ECONOMY Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

A Japanese textile company, ordered by Ecuadorian courts to pay $41 million to compensate its workers for keeping them in slave-like conditions, has claimed it lacks the money to pay up.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿