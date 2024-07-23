Universal's 'Twisters' storms to top of box office

Universal's 'Twisters' storms to top of box office

LOS ANGELES
Universals Twisters storms to top of box office

Universal's weather thriller "Twisters" spun up a huge maiden weekend, earning an estimated $80.5 million to top the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on July 21.

The stand-alone follow-up to 1996's popular "Twister" — under the seemingly unlikely direction of the man who helmed sweet Korean-American family drama "Minari," Lee Isaac Chung — had been projected to make closer to $50 million.

But strong reviews and a cast led by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones helped propel the film — about storm chasers caught in the middle of fast-converging tornadoes — to what The Hollywood Reporter said was the top domestic opening ever for a natural disaster film.

"The spectacle, the special effects and the set pieces are bigger and better than the original film," said analyst David A. Gross. "It's perfect summer entertainment."

"Twisters" ousted the previous top earner, another Universal film, animated comedy "Despicable Me 4," which placed second with $23.8 million in ticket sales for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Holding steady in third was Disney and Pixar's coming-of-age animation "Inside Out 2," at $12.8 million. In its six weeks out, it has earned $596.4 million domestically and an additional $847 million globally.

In fourth, down two spots, was horror mystery "Longlegs" from indie studio Neon, at $11.7 million. Nicolas Cage stars in the tale of an FBI agent (Maika Monroe) tracking a creepy serial killer.

And in fifth, slipping one spot, was Paramount's apocalyptic horror film "A Quiet Place: Day One," at $6.1 million. Lupita Nyong'o plays a seriously ill woman in a New York invaded by keen-eared extraterrestrials.

Rounding out the top 10 were "Fly Me to the Moon" ($3.3 million), "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" ($2.7 million), "Bad Newz" (1.1 million), "MaXXXine" ($819,000) and "The Bikeriders" ($700,000).

universal studios,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

    War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

  2. Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

    Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

  3. Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

    Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

  4. Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

    Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

  5. German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions

    German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions
Recommended
Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome
Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Jolie, Leigh

Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Jolie, Leigh
Tablet offers new perspective on Bronze Age

Tablet offers new perspective on Bronze Age
Ferit Edgü passes away at 88

Ferit Edgü passes away at 88
Restaurant critics departure reveals potential hazards of the job

Restaurant critic's departure reveals potential hazards of the job
The winner in Chinas panda diplomacy: The pandas themselves

The winner in China's panda diplomacy: The pandas themselves
WORLD War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, U.N. agencies said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿