Scientists say traces of Leonardo da Vinci DNA may be found on artwork

Scientists say traces of Leonardo da Vinci DNA may be found on artwork

CALIFORNIA
Scientists say traces of Leonardo da Vinci DNA may be found on artwork

An international team of scientists says it may have recovered traces of DNA linked to Leonardo da Vinci from a Renaissance-era drawing and historical family documents, a finding that could open new possibilities for art authentication.

The findings, published on Jan. 6 on bioRxiv and reported by Science Magazine, are part of the Leonardo da Vinci DNA Project (LDVP), a global research initiative launched in 2014.

Using noninvasive swabbing techniques, researchers collected biological material from a disputed red chalk drawing known as Holy Child and from 15th-century letters written by a male relative of Leonardo’s family, according to Science Magazine.

Genetic analysis focused on the Y chromosome, which is passed down the paternal line. Scientists found that DNA recovered from the drawing and the letters belonged to the same haplogroup, E1b1b, a lineage commonly associated with Tuscany, where Leonardo was born in 1452.

Researchers stressed that the findings do not prove the DNA belonged to Leonardo himself.

“Establishing unequivocal identity is extremely complex,” said David Caramelli, an anthropologist and ancient DNA specialist at the University of Florence and a member of the project, quoted by Science Magazine.

He said the artwork may have been handled by numerous individuals over the past 500 years, some of whom could share the same genetic lineage.

Leonardo left no direct descendants, and his burial site in Amboise, France, was disturbed in the early 19th century, leaving no confirmed remains for direct genetic comparison.

To address this, scientists are sequencing DNA from living male descendants of Leonardo’s father and analyzing bones recovered from family vaults in Tuscany, the magazine reported.

The study highlights the growing field of “arteomics,” which examines biological traces such as DNA and microbial signatures to complement traditional art analysis based on style, materials, and technique.

“Connoisseurship is still what counts,” said Jesse Ausubel, an environmental scientist at Rockefeller University who previously led a major project to catalogue marine biodiversity, adding that biological data could eventually supplement expert judgment.

“It’s well known that Leonardo used his fingers along with his brushes while painting,” Ausubel said. “So it could be possible to find cells of epidermis mixed with the colors.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul
Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection
Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie

Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?
One Battle After Another dominates SAGs Actor Awards

'One Battle After Another' dominates SAG's Actor Awards
Cemetery reveals early Turkish presence in Rumelia

Cemetery reveals early Turkish presence in Rumelia
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿