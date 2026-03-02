Manufacturing PMI hit 22-month high in February

ISTANBUL
The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to a 22-month high in February.

The PMI posted 49.3 in February, up from 48.1 in January and signaling only a marginal monthly softening of business conditions in the manufacturing sector, S&P Global said in a statement on March 2.

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization midway through the opening quarter of 2026, it added.

New orders eased to the least extent in almost two years amid signs of improving customer demand, with output, employment and inventories all moderating to smaller degrees than in January, meanwhile, purchasing activity was kept broadly unchanged, the survey showed.

Inflationary pressures continued to build, however, with both input costs and output prices up sharply during the month, it said.

“Although the latest manufacturing PMI data for Türkiye continued to signal moderating business conditions in the sector, there are definite reasons for optimism in the latest figures,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“New orders neared stabilization, with a number of firms pointing to signs of improving customer demand. In turn, output slowed to a lesser extent, suggesting that we will see an upturn in official data in the coming months,” said Harker.

