Uçansu Waterfall bursts back to life in Yahyalı

KAYSERİ

Hidden in the rugged heart of Kayseri's Yahyalı district, a 150-meter cascade known as Uçansu Waterfall appears like a seasonal phantom — thundering for a single month before disappearing until the mountains call it back.

Located some 55 kilometers from the district center and along the route to the Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls, the waterfall is fed by snowmelt and rainwater, surging between rocks during late winter.

Depending on rainfall, the waterfall flows only in February or March, hosting nature enthusiasts during this short-lived period.

İlhan Bayer, head of the Yahyalı Mountaineering Sports Club established under the leadership of the Yahyalı Municipality, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the district is virtually a land of waterfalls.

Describing Uçansu as a natural wonder, Bayer said the waterfall flows for only about a month each year.

“Generally, it pours in February or March. It was named Uçansu by locals because the water disperses into particles and seems to fly through the air. It flows from a height of approximately 150 meters. Visitors from both Türkiye and abroad come to see it,” he said.

Bayer noted that with the support of the municipality, the club organizes mountaineering, summit climbs and valley hikes, discovering new natural sites, such as Uçansu Waterfall.

He said they first noticed the waterfall during one of their excursions.

“It has a ‘V’-shaped structure. Those passing by on the road do not usually notice it. Only those who stop and look carefully can see it,” he said.

Thanks to the videos they have shared, the site has begun attracting more visitors.

“It used to be an unknown place. We aim to help people see it by filming and sharing videos. We organize hikes to promote it. The waterfall has always existed, but since it flows only during a certain period of the year, it went unnoticed and unknown. Recently, our social media posts have started to draw attention. We say Yahyalı is nature’s exhibition hall, a corner of paradise,” he added.

Visitor Murat Dağcı said everyone should see the waterfall.

“During one of our mountaineering activities in spring, when we came to Kapuzbaşı with friends, we realized there was a waterfall here. We captured beautiful views. And such scenery is not limited to this spot. There are many similar beautiful places throughout Yahyalı,” he said.