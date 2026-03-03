'Fearless' Tracey Emin gets major London retrospective

LONDON

The biggest exhibition ever devoted to the decades-spanning career of provocative British artist Tracey Emin opens Friday at London's Tate Modern, celebrating her ability to transform "life's trauma" into visceral art.

One of the best-known contemporary artists in the world, Emin, 62, nearly died in 2020 due to an aggressive cancer and has since undergone multiple major surgeries to treat the disease.

Those harrowing years have heavily influenced the showcase, "Tracey Emin: A Second Life," which runs at the famous London gallery on the south bank of the River Thames until August 31.

"It looks at Tracey's whole career from the perspective of the second life that she is now living — a life that is very different," explained Tate director Maria Balshaw, who co-curated the exhibition.

The Tate Modern noted Emin's ability to use "the female body to explore passion, pain and healing" will be on full display in the approximately 100 works included, some showing publicly for the first time.

Emin, who hails from a working-class background in Margate, southeast England, and left school at 13, called the showcase "the biggest moment of my career."

"I keep telling myself it doesn't matter how I look, it's just so good I didn't die, that I'm here to witness it, enjoy it," she posted on Instagram earlier this week.

The retrospective takes visitors, piece by piece, through the highs and lows that have shaped Emin's life and remarkable career from sexual violence in her teens to abortions and illness in later life.

"She is known internationally for her unapologetic, fearless use of everything from her personal experience, from life's trauma to love to heartbreak, as the very raw material of art," co-curator Alvin Li told AFP.

A leading figure in the provocative late 1980s and 1990s Young British Artists movement alongside figures like Damien Hirst and Chris Ofili, the exhibition reveals the full range of mediums Emin has used.

They include everything from embroidery on gigantic blankets and neon creations to sculptures and installations.

Her best-known, "My Bed" — an unmade bed surrounded by intimate debris including empty vodka bottles, cigarette packets and condoms, which caused a sensation when it was unveiled in 1998 — takes center-stage at the Tate Modern.

The artist, who was honoured by King Charles III with a damehood last year, now focuses on large-scale paintings, has given up smoking and alcohol, and also devotes her time to mentoring and financially supporting young artists.