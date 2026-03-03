'Sinners' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES

"Sinners" scooped the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild gala in Los Angeles on March 1, tightening the race to the Oscars with two weeks to go before Hollywood's awards season finale.

The honor at the newly rebranded Actor Awards recognizes the ensemble cast of a film — a decision that sometimes, but not always, presages Academy Award best picture glory.

Ryan Coogler's vampire fable about America's difficult racial history, has stormed through awards season, garnering a record 16 Oscar nominations.

It was the first time "Sinners" seized a top prize at a pre-Oscars gala, which have so far been largely swept by "One Battle After Another," including at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle" is a political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a pot-addled former revolutionary forced back into the game when his teenage daughter goes missing.

"Sinners" may have had the upper hand with SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 members, but that may not hold true in two weeks' time for the Academy Awards.

"I'm not as confident that it's going to win the best picture Oscar," Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, told AFP ahead of the gala, after predicting the SAG award win.

"Those two awards have gone to different films just about as often as they have gone to the same film."

Voting for the Academy Awards does not close until March 5, meaning Sunday's results could be influential.

For best leading male actor, Michael B. Jordan pulled off a surprise win in a category that Timothee Chalamet (‘Marty Supreme’) has dominated all season.

For best leading female actor, there were no surprises when Jessie Buckley's name was announced.

The Irish actress, who plays the grief-stricken wife of William Shakespeare mourning their son in "Hamnet" has so far won nearly every prize on offer.

The race for the Oscar for best supporting performers became even cloudier after Sunday's gala.

Amy Madigan took home the statuette for best supporting actress for her role as the sinister aunt in horror flick "Weapons," following her success at the Critics Choice Awards.

The major awards in this category this season have gone to different people — the Golden Globe to Teyana Taylor in "One Battle After Another," and the BAFTA to Wunmi Mosaku for "Sinners."

For the men, Sean Penn, who was not at the ceremony, won for his wild turn as Colonel Lockjaw in "One Battle After Another," following on from his BAFTA win.

The television side of the awards was dominated by Apple TV's Hollywood satire "The Studio" which won three statuettes, including a posthumous award for Catherine O'Hara, who died in January.

The evening also honored veteran Harrison Ford with a life achievement award for memorable roles that have included Han Solo in the "Star Wars" franchise and Indiana Jones.