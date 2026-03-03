'Scream 7' makes a killing US box office

'Scream 7' makes a killing US box office

LOS ANGELES
Scream 7 makes a killing US box office

"Scream 7" slayed the competition at the North American box office, setting a franchise record with $64.1 million in its opening weekend, industry estimates showed on March 1.

Neve Campbell is back as original heroine Sidney Prescott in the Paramount film, the latest installment in the 30-year-old slasher series featuring yet another Ghostface killer.

The killer opening for "Scream 7" knocked Sony's family-friendly animated film "GOAT" down to second place with $12 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

"Wuthering Heights," starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Bronte's classic novel, dropped to third place at $7 million.

Debuting in fourth place was concert film "Twenty-One Pilots: More than We Ever Imagined," featuring a performance from the US band in Mexico City. It earned $4.3 million.

And in fifth place was "EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert," Baz Luhrmann's documentary about the legendary rocker featuring remastered footage. The film earned $3.5 million when it expanded to a wider theatrical release in North America.

Rounding out the top 10 are "Crime 101" ($3.4 million), "I Can Only Imagine 2" ($3.1 million), "Send Help" ($2.8 million), "How to Make a Killing" ($1.6 million) and "Zootopia 2" ($1.4 million).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Sinners wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

'Sinners' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards
Fearless Tracey Emin gets major London retrospective

'Fearless' Tracey Emin gets major London retrospective
Women trace history at ancient castle

Women trace history at ancient castle
Uçansu Waterfall bursts back to life in Yahyalı

Uçansu Waterfall bursts back to life in Yahyalı
Historic Çinili Mosque in Kütahya to be rebuilt

Historic Çinili Mosque in Kütahya to be rebuilt
Portraits in artist’s studio await owners

Portraits in artist’s studio await owners
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿