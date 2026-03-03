'Scream 7' makes a killing US box office

LOS ANGELES

"Scream 7" slayed the competition at the North American box office, setting a franchise record with $64.1 million in its opening weekend, industry estimates showed on March 1.

Neve Campbell is back as original heroine Sidney Prescott in the Paramount film, the latest installment in the 30-year-old slasher series featuring yet another Ghostface killer.

The killer opening for "Scream 7" knocked Sony's family-friendly animated film "GOAT" down to second place with $12 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

"Wuthering Heights," starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Bronte's classic novel, dropped to third place at $7 million.

Debuting in fourth place was concert film "Twenty-One Pilots: More than We Ever Imagined," featuring a performance from the US band in Mexico City. It earned $4.3 million.

And in fifth place was "EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert," Baz Luhrmann's documentary about the legendary rocker featuring remastered footage. The film earned $3.5 million when it expanded to a wider theatrical release in North America.

Rounding out the top 10 are "Crime 101" ($3.4 million), "I Can Only Imagine 2" ($3.1 million), "Send Help" ($2.8 million), "How to Make a Killing" ($1.6 million) and "Zootopia 2" ($1.4 million).