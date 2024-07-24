Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Jolie, Leigh

The Angelina Jolie-directed war film “Without Blood," a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and Mike Leigh’s contemporary tragicomedy “Hard Truths” will have their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. The festival announced its gala and special presentation lineup on July 22.

Jolie’s film stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is based on the Alessandro Baricco novel “Without Blood.” The Springsteen film, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band" charts behind the scenes of his world tour. Leigh’s film, his first in six years, has him reuniting with his “Secrets & Lies” star Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Also announced were the world premieres of Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl,” starring Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista and Kiernan Shipka, and Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut “The Fire Inside,” about the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. Barry Jenkins wrote the screenplay.

Edward Burns has a new film, “Millers in Marriage” with Minnie Driver and Morena Baccarin, as does David Mackenzie with the thriller “Relay” starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James. Jennifer Lopez co-stars in the Ben Affleck-produced sports drama “Unstoppable” about American wrestler Anthony Robles. And Hugh Grant leads the eerie Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-directed A24 pic “Heretic.”

Focus Features will play its Edward Berger-directed, and Ralph Fiennes-starring papal thriller “Conclave” at the festival. But it won’t be the world premiere for “Conclave” — that event will likely happen at either Venice or Telluride, which have yet to announce their full lineups. The studio will also bring “Piece by Piece” to TIFF, Morgan Neville’s Pharrell Williams documentary told with LEGOs.

The festival will also play some Cannes favorites including Sean Baker’s “Anora,” Paul Scrader’s “Oh, Canada” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” and the Will Ferrell friendship documentary “Will & Harper” which debuted at Sundance.

TIFF kicks off on Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 15.

