World should know about ‘terror state of Israel’: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey will continue to show the world how the map of Palestine changed since the start of the Israeli occupation, the Turkish president said on May 21.

“The whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the seventh section of the North Marmara Motorway.

Highlighting Thursday’s U.N. General Assembly meeting on Palestine, Erdoğan said a “successful session” was held under the presidency of Volkan Bozkır, a Turkish diplomat, and with the attendance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoülu, as well as other foreign ministers that stand together on the issue.

“They talked about how Palestine was occupied by this terror state of Israel since 1947, and was turned into a (small) piece of land today,” Erdoğan said.