Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

  • July 09 2020 13:31:00

Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

DENİZLİ
Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

Forty residents of the Hisar village in the Aegean province of Denizli’s Sarayköy district live in what was once the ancient Hellenistic city of Attouda.

“On top of Hisar, a new generation lives. Beneath Hisar, there are traces of ancient people. We have a village under our village,” said Aşkın Şen, the 55-year-old muhtar (head) of the village.

“There are caves everywhere and ancient stones behind the mosque. But they are not sufficient for the tourists. They ask for a museum, but we don’t have one,” added the muhtar, stressing that they hope an archeological excavation is done to boost tourism in the village

Attouda, built in the Hellenistic period, was a border city of Phrygia and Caria region. Having been a boomtown in the Kingdom of Pergamon, life in Attouda continued until the 6th century.

Declared as an archeological site, an official decision was made in 2010 to move its residents elsewhere to protect the habitat.

Some 327 locals moved, but 40 people, mostly pensioners, chose to stay.

The 80-year-old Mustafa Ören is one them. “It is great to live amongst an ancient city,” he said.

Another local, İsmail Pala, however, complained about the lack of knowledge on the village’s history.

“If we were told about the value of the ancient city before, we would have protected it better,” said the 63-year-old Pala.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

  2. No blanket curfew mulled for Eid al-Adha holiday, says health minister

    No blanket curfew mulled for Eid al-Adha holiday, says health minister

  3. Turkey urges UN-led process for lasting truce in Libya 

    Turkey urges UN-led process for lasting truce in Libya 

  4. Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

    Turkey’s map of active faults must be updated, says academic

  5. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation
Recommended
Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses

Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses
İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy

İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy
Ara Güler İzmir exhibit reopens to visitors

Ara Güler İzmir exhibit reopens to visitors
Palm Springs arrives for the Groundhog Days of quarantine

'Palm Springs' arrives for the Groundhog Days of quarantine
Ringo marks 80th at online gig with Beatles hits, celebrity tributes

Ringo marks 80th at online gig with Beatles hits, celebrity tributes

Mount Ararat was by a sea millions of years ago, say experts

Mount Ararat was by a sea millions of years ago, say experts
WORLD Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

Belgrade protest over virus curfew turns violent again

The Serbian capital was hit by clashes for a second night on July 8 as police skirmished with protesters outraged over the government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Turkish furniture manufacturers are eyeing the American markets to ramp up exports, according to a sectoral association.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

Turkish Süper Lig to kick-off in September

The 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season will start on Sept. 11 and end on May 16.