Veteran artist celebrates 50-year journey at AKM

ISTANBUL

The exhibition “50 Years in Art with Sound and Color,” prepared to mark the 50th anniversary of artist Suat Arıkan’s career, has opened to art lovers at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

The show traces the multidisciplinary journey of Arıkan, a painter, musician and sculptor, featuring works created with a wide range of materials including watercolor, acrylic, oil paint, gouache and pastel on paper, canvas, film, cardboard and wood. A selection of sculptures is also on display.

Curated by Denizhan Özer, the exhibition opened with a mini concert performed by Arıkan.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, the artist described the exhibition as a reflection of his life. “Costumes and accessories from the works I have performed in for 41 years, the paintings I created, the materials I used — everything that has been part of my life has come together tonight and is presented to the audience,” he said.

Arıkan noted that he would personally be present at the venue each day to guide visitors through the exhibition.

“From watercolor and gouache to acrylic, oil paint, ink and charcoal — whatever comes to mind — landscapes, portraits, still lifes, abstract and figurative works, everything has been poured into this exhibition. My life has been poured into it,” he said.

Emphasizing the emotional significance of the show, Arıkan recalled that his artistic journey began in 1974. “All my memories come alive. I remember the times I created these works. I even included a charcoal drawing I made in 1974 at Haydarpaşa Pier when I first arrived in Istanbul. This exhibition is not an end, but the first day of the rest of my life,” he said.

The exhibition will remain on view at AKM until April 2.