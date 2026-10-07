US military on Okinawa face curfew, alcohol ban after murder case

TOKYO

The killing of a Japanese woman has triggered protests against U.S. military bases in Japan. (AFP Photo)

U.S. forces on Okinawa were barred from drinking alcohol for 48 hours and also face a 30-day curfew on Oct. 7 after the murder of a woman allegedly committed by an American Marine.



The case has triggered outrage in Japan, where any crimes involving U.S. forces have long inflamed criticism of the troops’ presence.



The governor of Okinawa, where the bulk on the 54,000 U.S. military personnel are based in Japan, met the Japanese premier on Oct. 7 to voice his concerns.



Benjamin T. Watson, Okinawa area coordinator and commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, announced a “complete prohibition of alcohol consumption on or off base” starting on Oct. 7.



Watson said that the 48-hour period, described as “an operational pause,” would give commanders the time to lead training with all service members on “standards, discipline, and our responsibilities as members of the Okinawan community.”



During this period, operations will cease and “we will not allow off-base liberty”, said Watson in a statement posted on X late Oct. 6.



The lieutenant general, the most senior U.S. military figure on Okinawa, also announced a 30-day “period of reflection” beginning tomorrow.



“During this period, we will implement a curfew in which liberty will expire at 2400 for all hands, meaning you must be back on base in your assigned quarters or at your off-base domicile from midnight to 0500.”