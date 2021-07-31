US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

  • July 31 2021 10:02:00

US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

ANKARA
US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

The US voiced its condolences on July 30 to Turkey as Ankara battles dozens of wildfires across the country that have so far claimed six lives.

"The United States understands how devastating wildfires can be for communities, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected in Turkey," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. "We stand with our NATO Ally and are ready to respond to requests for assistance."

Price retweeted a message posted Friday morning by the U.S. embassy in Turkey in which the diplomatic mission said it is "saddened about the fires devastating multiple regions in Turkey."

"We praise the courage and dedication of firefighters, aid workers, and citizens confronting the fires and extend our condolences to the families of victims and residents affected," the embassy said.

Officials from the EU and European countries also extended condolences to Turkey.

"We are deeply saddened by the forest fires that occurred in different parts of Turkey. We offer our condolences to those who lost their loved ones and wish strength to the teams which fight against the fires. The European Union share Turkey’s sorrow," the EU delegation to Turkey said on Twitter.

"We are following the wildfires on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts with great concern. I am conveying my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. We stand ready to help," Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, said on Twitter.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the victims who died due to the wildfires. Vucic said the Serbia is ready to help Turkey douse blazes and recover from the fires.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic also sent a message of condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for those who lost their lives in the fires.

"We believe that Turkey will be able to cope with this disaster and will suffer as few casualties as possible. The people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are with you," said Turkovic in her message.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani on social media also said her country stands in full solidarity with the people of Turkey.

"We wish a speedy recovery for the injured and we pray for everyone affected," said Osmani.

Dominick Chilcott, the British ambassador in the capital Ankara, said separately on Twitter that he was very saddened to hear about the forest fires that continue to spread in Turkey and the devastating effects of the flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the fires and the emergency services teams who risk their lives to help those in need," Chilcott added.

Viktor Matis, Hungary's ambassador to Turkey, on Twitter wished the country a quick recovery, thanking those taking part in efforts to contain the fires.

The French foreign minister expressed solidarity with Turkey and offered support in dealing with the fires.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families and to the mobilized civil security forces. France stands at the disposal of the Turkish authorities to provide them with support," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter.

France also issued an advisory to its nationals present in or planning to go to these areas to exercise caution and comply with the instructions of Turkish authorities.

The Netherlands also joined other countries in expressing solidarity with Turkey.

"Our thoughts are with the Turkish people following the deadly and destructive forest fires that are currently raging through the south of Turkey. Our heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives,” Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said.


Fire,

TURKEY Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most of forest fires under control: Minister

    Most of forest fires under control: Minister

  2. Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

    Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

  3. Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

    Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

  4. Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

    Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

  5. President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair

    President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair
Recommended
Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan
Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport

Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport
Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on phone

Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on phone
Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires
Turkey attaches importance to ties with both Russia, Islamic countries: Erdoğan

Turkey attaches importance to ties with both Russia, Islamic countries: Erdoğan
UN move to extend Cyprus peacekeeping has no value for us: Turkey

UN move to extend Cyprus peacekeeping has no value for us: Turkey
WORLD China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on July 31 as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30. 
SPORTS Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on July 31. 