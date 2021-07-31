US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

ANKARA

The US voiced its condolences on July 30 to Turkey as Ankara battles dozens of wildfires across the country that have so far claimed six lives.

"The United States understands how devastating wildfires can be for communities, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected in Turkey," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. "We stand with our NATO Ally and are ready to respond to requests for assistance."

Price retweeted a message posted Friday morning by the U.S. embassy in Turkey in which the diplomatic mission said it is "saddened about the fires devastating multiple regions in Turkey."

"We praise the courage and dedication of firefighters, aid workers, and citizens confronting the fires and extend our condolences to the families of victims and residents affected," the embassy said.

Officials from the EU and European countries also extended condolences to Turkey.

"We are deeply saddened by the forest fires that occurred in different parts of Turkey. We offer our condolences to those who lost their loved ones and wish strength to the teams which fight against the fires. The European Union share Turkey’s sorrow," the EU delegation to Turkey said on Twitter.

"We are following the wildfires on Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean coasts with great concern. I am conveying my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. We stand ready to help," Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, said on Twitter.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the victims who died due to the wildfires. Vucic said the Serbia is ready to help Turkey douse blazes and recover from the fires.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic also sent a message of condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for those who lost their lives in the fires.

"We believe that Turkey will be able to cope with this disaster and will suffer as few casualties as possible. The people of Bosnia and Herzegovina are with you," said Turkovic in her message.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani on social media also said her country stands in full solidarity with the people of Turkey.

"We wish a speedy recovery for the injured and we pray for everyone affected," said Osmani.

Dominick Chilcott, the British ambassador in the capital Ankara, said separately on Twitter that he was very saddened to hear about the forest fires that continue to spread in Turkey and the devastating effects of the flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the fires and the emergency services teams who risk their lives to help those in need," Chilcott added.

Viktor Matis, Hungary's ambassador to Turkey, on Twitter wished the country a quick recovery, thanking those taking part in efforts to contain the fires.

The French foreign minister expressed solidarity with Turkey and offered support in dealing with the fires.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families and to the mobilized civil security forces. France stands at the disposal of the Turkish authorities to provide them with support," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter.

France also issued an advisory to its nationals present in or planning to go to these areas to exercise caution and comply with the instructions of Turkish authorities.

The Netherlands also joined other countries in expressing solidarity with Turkey.

"Our thoughts are with the Turkish people following the deadly and destructive forest fires that are currently raging through the south of Turkey. Our heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives,” Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said.





