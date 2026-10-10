US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

WASHINGTON

The United States has temporarily eased sanctions on Russian diesel after President Donald Trump announced a supply agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing criticism from Ukraine that the move would help Moscow prolong the war.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license on Oct. 9 authorizing the sale, delivery and import of Russian diesel, including shipments to the United States, until April 7, 2027.

Trump said on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons to U.S. and global markets, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons immediately afterward.

A further 3 million tons would follow, depending on the condition of Russian refineries, he said.

Trump predicted the supplies would bring down diesel prices, saying relief for American farmers, ranchers and truckers was a priority.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow would immediately begin lifting its own diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.

He told TASS that exports could reach 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December, potentially rising to nearly 3 million tons a month later.

Putin separately confirmed Russia’s readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to U.S. and global markets, saying the shipments would benefit the world economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the agreement, arguing that easing sanctions without a clear and lasting agreement to reduce hostilities would give Russia more resources to continue fighting.

“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” he wrote on social media.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries were a response to attacks on its energy infrastructure. Kiev was ready to halt those strikes if Moscow stopped targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, he said, urging Washington to broker a reciprocal agreement.

Asked about Zelensky’s criticism before departing the White House, Trump said the United States remained a strong partner of Ukraine. He also thanked Putin for the diesel agreement.