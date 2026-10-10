US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

WASHINGTON
US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

 

The United States has temporarily eased sanctions on Russian diesel after President Donald Trump announced a supply agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing criticism from Ukraine that the move would help Moscow prolong the war.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license on Oct. 9 authorizing the sale, delivery and import of Russian diesel, including shipments to the United States, until April 7, 2027.

Trump said on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons to U.S. and global markets, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons immediately afterward.

A further 3 million tons would follow, depending on the condition of Russian refineries, he said.

Trump predicted the supplies would bring down diesel prices, saying relief for American farmers, ranchers and truckers was a priority.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow would immediately begin lifting its own diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.

He told TASS that exports could reach 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December, potentially rising to nearly 3 million tons a month later.

Putin separately confirmed Russia’s readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to U.S. and global markets, saying the shipments would benefit the world economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the agreement, arguing that easing sanctions without a clear and lasting agreement to reduce hostilities would give Russia more resources to continue fighting.

“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” he wrote on social media.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries were a response to attacks on its energy infrastructure. Kiev was ready to halt those strikes if Moscow stopped targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, he said, urging Washington to broker a reciprocal agreement.

Asked about Zelensky’s criticism before departing the White House, Trump said the United States remained a strong partner of Ukraine. He also thanked Putin for the diesel agreement.

deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet
Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings
Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean

Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean
Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro
Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest
Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees

Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿