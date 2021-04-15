US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

  • April 15 2021 09:09:00

US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

ANKARA- Agence France-Presse
US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

The United States has canceled this week’s planned deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish officials said on April 14, amid high tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish diplomatic sources said the passage of the first ship through the Bosphorus due on Wednesday did not take place.

Anadolu state news agency said both deployments, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, have been canceled with Ankara not yet informed of any possible rescheduling.

Last week Turkey announced that it had been informed through diplomatic channels that two U.S. warships "will pass toward the Black Sea" and remain in the region until May 4.

There was no confirmation from Washington either of the planned deployments or of their cancellation.

Washington is required to give Ankara at least 15 days notice before sending warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The treaty’s terms allow foreign warships to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.

U.S. Navy ships routinely operate in the region in support of Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian-backed forces in its east since a 2014 revolution ousted the pro-Moscow leader in Kiev.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula around the same time, setting up a confrontation with the West that lingers to this day.

Last week’s announcement of a U.S. deployment of warships came as tensions between Moscow and Kiev have risen due to a build-up of Russian troops at the Ukraine border.

These troop deployments come against the backdrop of renewed incidents between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Wednesday’s news of the cancellation of the U.S. warships’ deployment came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden talked by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During that conversation, Biden proposed a summit with Putin in a neutral country and called on Russia to "de-escalate tensions", according to the White House.

Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call
Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

    Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

  3. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  4. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797
Recommended
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call

Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call

Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey
US embassy in Ankara reminds bounties on heads of senior PKK members

US embassy in Ankara reminds bounties on heads of senior PKK members
Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights
New era begins between Turkey, Egypt: FM Çavuşoğlu

New era begins between Turkey, Egypt: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

The European Union said on April 14 that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses earlier than expected, as the United States said it would continue a pause in vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson shot for at least another week so regulators can assess possible blood clot links.
ECONOMY Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Carmaker Ford Otosan will temporarily halt production at one of its plants in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province due to disruptions in global supply processes.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.