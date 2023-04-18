US approves sale of F-16 upgrade kit to Türkiye 

WASHINGTON
The U.S. agreed Monday to sell Türkiye $259 million in software it has long sought to upgrade its fleet of U.S. F-16 fighter jets. State Department approval of the sale comes about two weeks after Türkiye dropped its objections to Finland joining NATO.

Türkiye continues to withhold its approval for Sweden to join the military alliance. NATO requires unanimous approval to admit new members.

Türkiye also still wants to buy 40 new F-16s from the U.S., but some in Congress oppose the sale until Türkiye approves NATO membership for both Nordic countries.

Türkiye was left out of a U.S. program to develop the next-generation F-35 fighter plane after puchasing Russian S-400 systems. Türkiye sees the F-16s as an interim option to build up its air capability.

Monday’s approval of the software sale will let Türkiye update the avionics of its existing F-16 fleet. The State Department said the upgrade includes improvements in communications and security programs like the ground avoidance system. It called it an “interoperability and basic safety-of-flight issue” for Türkiye and its allies.

