UN sustainable development chief endorses Türkiye's pioneering zero waste initiative

ANKARA

Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, endorsed the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill, signing it after a meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan in New York, the Turkish Presidency announced Monday.

The meeting took place at the Turkish House during Erdoğan's visit for the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

Sachs lauded Erdoğan’s leadership in the zero waste initiative and highlighted potential contributions from his network, which comprises 2,000 universities spanning 150 countries.

He also commended Türkiye’s role in mediating global conflicts, such as in Ukraine, emphasizing that peace is crucial for sustainable development.

The Global Zero Waste Declaration, initiated at last year’s UN General Assembly, aims to foster sustainable practices worldwide.

Erdoğan expressed her gratitude for Sachs' support, underscoring their shared vision for a cleaner, more sustainable planet.

In a social media post, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of zero waste initiatives in accelerating progress toward sustainable development goals. She called for collective international action to achieve a just and inclusive future.

In 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined the zero waste initiative as a volunteer by signing the same declaration.