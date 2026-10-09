UK’s Green leader under pressure after election loss

UK’s Green leader under pressure after election loss

LONDON
UK’s Green leader under pressure after election loss

Britain's Green Party leader Zack Polanski after he was defeated in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election in London, Friday Oct. 9, 2026. (PA via AP)

Green Party in England and Wales faced questions about his future on Oct. 8 after failing to win a parliamentary seat from the governing Labour Party.

Zack Polanski is fighting a backlash over his party’s anti-Zionist stance and doubts about whether he can continue to be its leader from outside the House of Commons.

Labour candidate Sagal Abdi-Wali won special election on Oct. 8 for the Holborn and St. Pancras seat, which was vacated by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with 12,292 votes, 45 percent of the total. Polanski received 8,928 votes, just under 33 percent.

Leading a party from outside Parliament poses practical challenges in Britain’s parliamentary system. Polanski was elected Green leader last year on the understanding that he would seek a seat in the Commons and join the party’s five MPs.

The Greens have grown rapidly under the “eco-populist” Polanski, broadening their message beyond environmental concerns to focus on issues including the cost of living, legalization of drugs and support for the Palestinian cause.

Polanski’s campaign was overshadowed by the Greens' decision earlier this month to declare Zionism a form of racism.

The motion has divided the party, drawn criticism from most elected Green lawmakers and alarmed many Jewish groups.

Israel called the motion antisemitic and barred Polanski, who is Jewish, from entering the country.

UK, U.K.,

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